Buccaneers vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 6
The Detroit Lions (4-1) are 3-point favorites as they attempt to prolong their three-game winning streak in a contest versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. For this matchup, the over/under has been set at 43.5 points.
Before the Lions play the Buccaneers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The recent betting trends and insights for the Buccaneers can be found in this article before they play the Lions.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3)
|43.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|43.5
|-166
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tampa Bay vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 this year.
- The Buccaneers have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point underdog or greater this year.
- Tampa Bay has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.
- So far this season, Detroit has posted a 4-1-0 record against the spread.
- As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Lions have two wins ATS (2-1).
- The teams have hit the over in three of Detroit's five games with a set total.
