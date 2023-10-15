The Detroit Lions (4-1) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

How to Watch Lions vs. Buccaneers

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Buccaneers Insights

The Buccaneers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (21) than the Lions allow (21.4).

The Buccaneers average 301.5 yards per game, just 8.7 more than the 292.8 the Lions allow.

This season Tampa Bay rushes for 18.6 more yards per game (87) than Detroit allows (68.4).

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Lions have forced turnovers (7).

Buccaneers Home Performance

The Buccaneers score 19 points per game at home (two fewer than overall), and concede 21 at home (four more than overall).

At home, the Buccaneers accumulate more yards (305.5 per game) than overall (301.5). But they also concede more (354 per game) than overall (318.5).

At home, Tampa Bay accumulates more passing yards (225 per game) than it does overall (214.5). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (220) than it does overall (223.8).

At home, the Buccaneers accumulate fewer rushing yards (80.5 per game) than overall (87). They also concede more rushing yards (134 per game) than overall (94.8).

At home the Buccaneers convert more third downs (52%) than overall (47.4%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (55.2%) than overall (47.4%).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/17/2023 Chicago W 27-17 FOX 9/25/2023 Philadelphia L 25-11 ABC 10/1/2023 at New Orleans W 26-9 FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit - FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta - FOX 10/26/2023 at Buffalo - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Houston - CBS

