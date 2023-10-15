Buccaneers vs. Lions Injury Report — Week 6
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (3-1) injury report ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions (4-1) currently has 11 players on it. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Raymond James Stadium.
The Buccaneers are coming off of a victory over the New Orleans Saints by the score of 26-9.
The Lions defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-24 in their most recent outing.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Luke Goedeke
|OG
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Anthony Nelson
|OLB
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Shaquil Barrett
|OLB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Neal
|S
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Mike Evans
|WR
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Derrek Pitts
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Calf
|Full Participation In Practice
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Taylor Decker
|OT
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonah Jackson
|OG
|Ankle
|Out
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|Knee
|Out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Brian Branch
|DB
|Ankle
|Out
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Calf
|Questionable
Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Buccaneers Season Insights
- The Buccaneers are accumulating 301.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 318.5 total yards per game (11th-ranked).
- From an offensive perspective, the Buccaneers are posting 21 points per contest (20th-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL defensively (17 points given up per game).
- From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are accumulating 214.5 passing yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (223.8 passing yards surrendered per game).
- Tampa Bay is generating 87 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 94.8 rushing yards per game (10th-ranked) on defense.
- At +7, the Buccaneers have the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)
- Moneyline: Lions (-165), Buccaneers (+140)
- Total: 42.5 points
