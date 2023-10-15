The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' (3-1) injury report ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions (4-1) currently has 11 players on it. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, October 15 from Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers are coming off of a victory over the New Orleans Saints by the score of 26-9.

The Lions defeated the Carolina Panthers 42-24 in their most recent outing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Luke Goedeke OG Calf Limited Participation In Practice Jamel Dean CB Neck Full Participation In Practice Anthony Nelson OLB Concussion Doubtful Devin White LB Foot Full Participation In Practice Shaquil Barrett OLB Illness Questionable Lavonte David LB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Neal S Concussion Full Participation In Practice Mike Evans WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Derrek Pitts CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Calijah Kancey DL Calf Full Participation In Practice Sirvocea Dennis LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zonovan Knight RB Shoulder Out Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Teddy Bridgewater QB Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Taylor Decker OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Out Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Out Josh Paschal DL Knee Out James Mitchell TE Hamstring Out Jahmyr Gibbs RB Hamstring Out Brian Branch DB Ankle Out Khalil Dorsey CB Illness Questionable Sam LaPorta TE Calf Questionable

Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Buccaneers Season Insights

The Buccaneers are accumulating 301.5 total yards per contest on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 318.5 total yards per game (11th-ranked).

From an offensive perspective, the Buccaneers are posting 21 points per contest (20th-ranked). They rank eighth in the NFL defensively (17 points given up per game).

From an offensive angle, the Buccaneers are accumulating 214.5 passing yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (223.8 passing yards surrendered per game).

Tampa Bay is generating 87 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 94.8 rushing yards per game (10th-ranked) on defense.

At +7, the Buccaneers have the best turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-3)

Lions (-3) Moneyline: Lions (-165), Buccaneers (+140)

Lions (-165), Buccaneers (+140) Total: 42.5 points

