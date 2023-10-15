A win by the Detroit Lions over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM ET (at Raymond James Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Lions rank 15th in scoring defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 29.6 points per game. The Buccaneers are posting 21 points per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 17 points per contest (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Lions (-3) Over (42.5) Lions 25, Buccaneers 20

Buccaneers Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

The Buccaneers have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Tampa Bay games have hit the over just once this season.

The Buccaneers average over/under is 42.5, which equals the total for this matchup.

Lions Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Detroit has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Detroit and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.

Lions games average 47 total points per game this season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Buccaneers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Detroit 29.6 21.4 31 22.3 27.5 20 Tampa Bay 21 17 19 21 23 13

