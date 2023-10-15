Buccaneers vs. Lions Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 6
A win by the Detroit Lions over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, October 15 at 4:25 PM ET (at Raymond James Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.
The Lions rank 15th in scoring defense this year (21.4 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 29.6 points per game. The Buccaneers are posting 21 points per game on offense this season (20th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 17 points per contest (eighth-ranked) on defense.
Buccaneers vs. Lions Predictions and Picks
|ATS
|Over/Under
|Score Prediction
|Lions (-3)
|Over (42.5)
|Lions 25, Buccaneers 20
Buccaneers Betting Info
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Buccaneers.
- Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Buccaneers have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Tampa Bay games have hit the over just once this season.
- The Buccaneers average over/under is 42.5, which equals the total for this matchup.
Lions Betting Info
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Lions have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- Detroit has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Lions have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of five times this season.
- Lions games average 47 total points per game this season, 4.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.
Buccaneers vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Detroit
|29.6
|21.4
|31
|22.3
|27.5
|20
|Tampa Bay
|21
|17
|19
|21
|23
|13
