Detroit (4-1) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Tampa Bay (3-1) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Lions' upcoming game versus the Buccaneers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this year, the Buccaneers have been leading in one game and have been behind in three games.

The Lions have been winning after the first quarter in four games and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging nine points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up two points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Lions have won the second quarter in four games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

So far this season, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've lost the third quarter in two games.

The Lions have been outscored in the third quarter in three games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Detroit is averaging 1.4 points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have won that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

In five games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter three times, lost one time, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Buccaneers have been leading after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in one game, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Lions have led four times and have been losing one time.

2nd Half

This year, the Buccaneers have won the second half in two games (2-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in one game (1-0), and they've tied in the second half in one game (0-1).

In five games this season, the Lions have won the second half two times, been outscored two times, and tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 12.8 points on average in the second half.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.