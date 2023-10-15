All eyes will be on quarterbacks Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield when the Detroit Lions (4-1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) play on October 15. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Buccaneers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

Baker Mayfield vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Baker Mayfield 2023 Stats Jared Goff 4 Games Played 5 69.6% Completion % 69.8% 882 (220.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,265 (253) 7 Touchdowns 9 2 Interceptions 3 61 (15.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 12 (2.4) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Lions Defensive Stats

This season, the Lions are 17th in the NFL in points allowed (21.4 per game) and seventh in total yards allowed (292.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Detroit's defense is 18th in the NFL with 1,122 passing yards allowed (224.4 per game) and 22nd with eight passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Lions rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 342 (68.4 per game) and third in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.3).

On defense, Detroit is 24th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 64.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 10th at 36.7%.

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

