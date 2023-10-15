Will Baker Mayfield Score a Touchdown Against the Lions in Week 6?
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Detroit Lions in Week 6 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Baker Mayfield a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Mayfield will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Baker Mayfield score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)
- Mayfield has 23 carries for 61 yards (15.3 yards per game).
- Mayfield has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.
Baker Mayfield Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|21
|34
|173
|2
|0
|8
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|26
|34
|317
|1
|0
|6
|17
|0
|Week 3
|Eagles
|15
|25
|146
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Saints
|25
|32
|246
|3
|1
|8
|31
|0
Rep Baker Mayfield with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.