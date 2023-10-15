Baker Mayfield has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 6 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Lions have conceded 224.4 passing yards per game, 17th in the league.

Mayfield leads Tampa Bay with 882 passing yards, or 220.5 per game. Mayfield has thrown for seven touchdowns with two interceptions this season. With 61 yards on 23 attempts, Mayfield also has contributed on the ground.

Mayfield vs. the Lions

Mayfield vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 176 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 176 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has posted 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Detroit in 2023.

The Lions have allowed three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 224.4 passing yards the Lions allow per contest makes them the 17th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Lions have put up eight touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). The Lions' defense is 22nd in the league in that category.

Baker Mayfield Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 228.5 (-115)

Mayfield Passing Insights

Mayfield has finished above his passing yards prop bet total twice this season.

The Buccaneers have passed 51.9% of the time and run 48.1% this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Mayfield is No. 13 in the NFL averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (882 total yards passing).

Mayfield has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored seven of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (87.5%).

Mayfield accounts for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 21 of his total 125 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Baker Mayfield Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Mayfield Rushing Insights

Mayfield hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in three of his four opportunities this season (75.0%).

In four games this season, Mayfield has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has two red zone carries for 11.8% of the team share (his team runs on 44.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Mayfield's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 10/1/2023 Week 4 25-for-32 / 246 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 8 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 9/25/2023 Week 3 15-for-25 / 146 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-34 / 317 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/10/2023 Week 1 21-for-34 / 173 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

