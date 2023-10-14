Oddsmakers project a competitive game when the South Florida Bulls (3-3) host the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Raymond James Stadium. South Florida is favored by 2.5 points. The total has been set at 61.5 points for this game.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FBS (433 yards allowed per game), South Florida has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 33rd in the FBS offensively putting up 441.5 yards per game. Florida Atlantic's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 20.6 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 67th with 25 points allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

South Florida vs Florida Atlantic Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Florida -2.5 -110 -110 61.5 -105 -115 -135 +110

Looking to place a bet on South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Florida Recent Performance

With 501 yards of total offense per game (16th-worst) and 476.7 yards allowed per game on defense (-14-worst) over the last three contests, the Bulls have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

While the Bulls' defense ranks -104-worst in points allowed per game over the last three games (38.3), they rank 20th-best on the offensive side of the ball (40.3 points per game) during that time frame.

Over the last three games, South Florida has a top-25 pass offense, ranking 11th-best with 344.3 passing yards per game. Things haven't gone so well on defense, as it has surrendered 312 passing yards per game (-114-worst) over the previous three contests.

Despite sporting the 106th-ranked run offense over the last three games (156.7 rushing yards per game), the Bulls rank -21-worst in run defense over that stretch (164.7 rushing yards allowed per game).

Over their last three contests, the Bulls have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three games, South Florida has hit the over.

Week 7 AAC Betting Trends

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida's ATS record is 3-2-0 this season.

The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

South Florida has gone over in three of its five games with a set total (60%).

South Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

South Florida has played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulls' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Bet on South Florida to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 1,483 passing yards, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 466 yards (77.7 ypg) on 105 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

This season, Nay'Quan Wright has carried the ball 75 times for 298 yards (49.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 422 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has totaled 36 catches and three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 22 passes for 401 yards (66.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 27 passes and racked up 15 catches for 273 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Daquan Evans has three sacks to pace the team, and also has seven TFL and 24 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 37 tackles, two TFL, and one sack.

Logan Berryhill leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 24 tackles and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.