The South Florida Bulls (3-3) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bulls favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 59 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM South Florida (-2.5) 59 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Florida (-2.5) 58.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

South Florida has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Florida Atlantic has won one game against the spread this year.

The Owls have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

South Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

