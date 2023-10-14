The South Florida Bulls (3-3) host an AAC clash against the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 21st-worst in the FBS (32.8 points allowed per game), South Florida has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 57th in the FBS by totaling 31 points per game. Florida Atlantic has been struggling offensively, ranking 19th-worst in the FBS with 20.6 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 25 points per contest (67th-ranked).

Read on to see all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 7 Games

South Florida vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

South Florida Florida Atlantic 441.5 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.4 (122nd) 433 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (45th) 188.2 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.4 (99th) 253.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214 (88th) 11 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 8 (58th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (39th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida so far this season. He has 1,483 passing yards, completing 59.9% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 466 yards (77.7 ypg) on 105 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has been handed the ball 75 times this year and racked up 298 yards (49.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sean Atkins' 422 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 48 times and has registered 36 receptions and three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 66.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Khafre Brown has been the target of 27 passes and compiled 15 catches for 273 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has put up 520 passing yards, or 104 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.5% of his passes and has recorded two touchdowns with three interceptions.

Larry McCammon III has rushed 63 times for 367 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 109 yards.

Kobe Lewis has racked up 26 carries and totaled 140 yards.

LaJohntay Wester has racked up 499 receiving yards on 52 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tony Johnson has 14 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 138 yards (27.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton's 18 targets have resulted in eight catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed South Florida or Florida Atlantic gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.