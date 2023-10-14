The NCAA Men's Hockey schedule on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The contests include Massachusetts squaring off against Michigan on ESPN+.

Men's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch vs Colgate at Sacred Heart

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet NY
Watch vs St. Thomas at Minnesota

Watch Vermont vs Clarkson

Watch Bentley vs Northeastern

Watch American International vs Quinnipiac

Watch Michigan vs Massachusetts

Watch University of Toronto vs Cornell

Watch Holy Cross vs UConn

Watch Penn State vs St. Lawrence

