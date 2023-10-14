Matthias Schmid is in 11th place, with a score of -8, following the second round of the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin.

Matthias Schmid is currently listed by sportsbooks at +9000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Shriners Children's Open Time and Date Info

Date: October 12-14, 2023

October 12-14, 2023 Course: TPC Summerlin

TPC Summerlin Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Par: 71 / 7,255 yards

71 / 7,255 yards
Schmid Odds to Win: +9000

Matthias Schmid Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Schmid has shot below par nine times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Schmid has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Schmid has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

In his past five tournaments, Schmid has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 30 -9 259 0 8 0 1 $477,673

Shriners Children's Open Insights and Stats

TPC Summerlin will play at 7,255 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,015.

Schmid will take to the 7,255-yard course this week at TPC Summerlin after having played courses with an average length of 7,293 yards during the past year.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Sanderson Farms Championship was strong, putting him in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Schmid shot better than just 12% of the golfers at the Sanderson Farms Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.65.

Schmid did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Schmid recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Schmid's eight birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Sanderson Farms Championship were more than the field average (6.1).

In that most recent outing, Schmid's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.0).

Schmid finished the Sanderson Farms Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Schmid fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

All statistics in this article reflect Schmid's performance prior to the 2023 Shriners Children's Open.

