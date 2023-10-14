The Tampa Bay Lightning (1-0), coming off a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators, visit the Detroit Red Wings (0-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN. The Red Wings lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in their last outing.

Lightning vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSUN Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Red Wings (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning won 46.7% of their games when they were the moneyline favorite last season (7-8).

Tampa Bay posted a 7-7 win-loss record last season when it played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Lightning's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Last season, Tampa Bay and its opponent combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 6.5 goals 46 times.

Lightning vs Red Wings Additional Info

Lightning vs. Red Wings Rankings

Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank) Red Wings 2022-23 Total (Rank) 280 (8th) Goals 237 (24th) 252 (14th) Goals Allowed 275 (22nd) 71 (3rd) Power Play Goals 57 (14th) 53 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (17th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning's 280 total goals (3.4 per game) made them the eighth-best scoring team in the league last season.

Tampa Bay allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

The 71 power-play goals Tampa Bay put up last season (on 280 chances) were the third-most in the NHL.

The Lightning were third in the league with a 25.36% power-play conversion rate.

Tampa Bay recorded seven shorthanded goals last season (16th among all NHL squads).

The Lightning's 79.69% penalty-kill success rate ranked 15th in the league.

The Lightning won 51.6% of their faceoffs to rank 11th in the NHL.

Tampa Bay scored on 10.7% of its shots as a team (seventh in league).

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

