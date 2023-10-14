Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the James Madison Dukes (5-0) battle the Georgia Southern Eagles (4-1) at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Georgia Southern?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26

James Madison 34, Georgia Southern 26 James Madison has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Georgia Southern lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Eagles have played as an underdog of +180 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-5.5)



James Madison (-5.5) James Madison has three wins in five games versus the spread this season.

The Dukes have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 5.5 points or more.

In Georgia Southern's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (59.5)



Over (59.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points twice this season.

There have been two games featuring Georgia Southern this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

The total for the matchup of 59.5 is 8.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for James Madison (33.2 points per game) and Georgia Southern (35 points per game).

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.1 50.5 46.5 Implied Total AVG 30.6 38 25.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Georgia Southern

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 64 65 63 Implied Total AVG 37 36 38 ATS Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 1-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

