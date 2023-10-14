Florida vs. South Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3) and their 14th-ranked passing attack will take on the Florida Gators (4-2) and the 11th-ranked pass defense on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Gamecocks are favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 51.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Florida matchup.
Florida vs. South Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
Florida vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-2.5)
|51.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-2.5)
|51.5
|-130
|+108
Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- South Carolina has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
