ACC opponents meet when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State is favored by 17.5 points. The point total is set at 54.5.

Florida State is totaling 430.2 yards per game on offense this year (45th in the FBS), and is giving up 383.4 yards per game (84th) on the other side of the ball. Syracuse is compiling 423 total yards per game on offense this season (48th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 355 total yards per game (56th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Syracuse Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -17.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -900 +575

Looking to place a bet on Florida State vs. Syracuse? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Seminoles rank -55-worst with 367.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 97th by allowing 399.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Looking at the Seminoles' last three games, they have posted 33.7 points per game on offense (56th-ranked) and have surrendered 23.3 points per game on defense (90th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, Florida State ranks seventh-worst in passing offense (223.7 passing yards per game) and -21-worst in passing defense (230.7 passing yards per game allowed).

It's been a difficult three-game stretch for the Seminoles, who rank -1-worst in rushing offense (144 rushing yards per game) and -27-worst in rushing defense (169 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three tilts.

The Seminoles have one win against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In Florida State's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 17.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Florida State games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (80%).

Florida State has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

Florida State has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Seminoles a 90.0% chance to win.

Bet on Florida State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has recorded 1,188 yards (237.6 ypg) on 93-of-145 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 53 times for a team-high 419 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner. He's also tacked on nine catches for 93 yards (18.6 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 25 times this year and racked up 135 yards (27 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the pass game with 11 grabs for 81 yards

Johnny Wilson's 357 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 20 catches and two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 55.6 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 151 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 10 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kalen DeLoach leads the team with 3.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected three TFL and 25 tackles.

Jarrian Jones has a team-high one interception to go along with nine tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.