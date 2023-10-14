Florida State vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) will meet their ACC-rival, the Syracuse Orange (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Orange will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 56.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Florida State vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-17.5)
|56.5
|-1000
|+640
Florida State vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Florida State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 17.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Syracuse has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this season.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
|To Win the ACC
|-155
|Bet $155 to win $100
