The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) meet a fellow ACC foe when they host the Syracuse Orange (4-2) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium.

On offense, Florida State ranks 44th in the FBS with 430.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 84th in total defense (383.4 yards allowed per contest). Syracuse ranks 47th with 423 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 56th with 355 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Florida State vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Florida State Syracuse 430.2 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 423 (37th) 383.4 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 355 (71st) 174.6 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.2 (46th) 255.6 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.8 (60th) 3 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 6 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (9th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 1,188 pass yards for Florida State, completing 64.1% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 119 rushing yards (23.8 ypg) on 33 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has racked up 419 yards on 53 carries while finding the end zone six times. He's also caught nine passes for 93 yards (18.6 per game).

Lawrance Toafili has racked up 135 yards on 25 carries, scoring one time. He's grabbed 11 passes for 81 yards (16.2 per game), as well.

Johnny Wilson's leads his squad with 357 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 36 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 278 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 151 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,277 yards (212.8 ypg) to lead Syracuse, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 368 yards (61.3 ypg) on 71 carries with six touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has run the ball 86 times for 401 yards, with seven touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has collected 19 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 310 (51.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 35 times and has two touchdowns.

Donovan Brown has put together a 298-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 22 passes on 33 targets.

Damien Alford has racked up 282 reciving yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

