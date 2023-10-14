Based on our computer projections, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will defeat the Texas Southern Tigers when the two teams come together at Daytona Stadium on Saturday, October 14, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Texas Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bethune-Cookman (-16) 50 Bethune-Cookman 33, Texas Southern 17

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

Bethune-Cookman Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats covered four times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Wildcats games.

Texas Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last season.

Last year, five Tigers games went over the point total.

Wildcats vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bethune-Cookman 16.4 30.2 31 6 12.8 36.3 Texas Southern 23.8 41.8 43 22 11 55

