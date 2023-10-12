In Pasco County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    TBD at Wesley Chapel High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 12
    • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Citrus High School at Fivay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Hudson, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Anclote High School at Nature Coast Tech High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Brooksville, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunlake High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Wesley Chapel, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hudson High School at Weeki Wachee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Weeki Wachee, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lecanto High School at Gulf High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: New Port Richey, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pasco High School at Zephyrhills High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Zephyrhills, FL
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

