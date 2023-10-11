Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Astros ALDS Game 4 on October 11, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros at Target Field on Wednesday (at 7:07 PM ET).
Twins vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FS1
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (11-10) will make his 30th start of the season.
- He has 14 quality starts in 29 chances this season.
- Ryan has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 29 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|5.0
|8
|6
|6
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|0
|at Reds
|Sep. 18
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 12
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .260/.332/.484 on the year.
- Kepler will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 118 hits with 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI.
- He's slashing .230/.312/.399 so far this season.
- Correa heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with three doubles, a walk and four RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Astros
|Oct. 8
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|at Astros
|Oct. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 80 walks and 112 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.
- He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|5
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 92 walks and 98 RBI (163 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .262/.363/.441 on the year.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 10
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 8
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Oct. 7
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Oct. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
