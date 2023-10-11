Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Seminole High School - Seminole at Boca Ciega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 11

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 11
Location: Gulfport, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Clearwater High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 13
Location: Clearwater, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at LaBelle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
Location: LaBelle, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
Location: Tampa, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Indian Rocks Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
Location: Largo, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinellas Park High School at St. Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
Location: St. Petersburg, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Largo High School at Seminole High School - Seminole

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
Location: Seminole, FL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola Fundamental High School at Countryside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
Location: Clearwater, FL

Conference: 5A - District 9

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood High School at Gibbs High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
Location: St. Petersburg, FL

Conference: 4A - District 11

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sickles High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Conference: 7A - District 6

How to Stream: Watch Here

Steinbrenner High School at Palm Harbor University HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
Location: Palm Harbor, FL

Conference: 7A - District 6

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollins High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg