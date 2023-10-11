Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Atlanta Braves (104-58) at Citizens Bank Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Phillies coming out on top. Game time is at 5:07 PM ET on October 11.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.46 ERA) for the Phillies and Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.81 ERA) for the Braves.

Phillies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

Phillies vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Phillies have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have been favorites in 107 games this season and won 65 (60.7%) of those contests.

Philadelphia has entered 87 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 56-31 in those contests.

The Phillies have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia has scored 796 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Braves are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those matchups had a run line set by bookmakers).

The Braves have been victorious in five of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has not lost in three games this year when given odds of +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (947 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 1 @ Mets W 9-1 Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto October 3 Marlins W 4-1 Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo October 4 Marlins W 7-1 Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett October 7 @ Braves W 3-0 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 9 @ Braves L 5-4 Zack Wheeler vs Max Fried October 11 Braves - Aaron Nola vs TBA October 12 Braves - TBA vs TBA

Braves Schedule