If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Orange County, Florida this week, we've got you covered below.

    Wednesday

    University High School - Orlando at Timber Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 11
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Lake Nona High School at Freedom High School - Orlando

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Olympia High School at Dr. Phillips High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Timber Creek High School at University High School - Orlando

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Orlando Christian Prep HS at Bishop Moore High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hagerty High School at Colonial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Brantley High School at Apopka High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Apopka, FL
    • Conference: 7A - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Windermere Preparatory School at West Orange High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Winter Garden, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Florida Christian Academy at Trinity Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Ocala, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Horizon High School at Wekiva High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Apopka, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ocoee High School at Edgewater High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lyman High School at East River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duval Charter High School at The First Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boone High School at Jones High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Oaks Academy at St. Joseph Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: St. Augustine, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Highland Prep School at Lake Buena Vista High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • Conference: 4A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oak Ridge HS at Cypress Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
    • Location: Orlando, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

