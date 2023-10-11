If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Orange County, Florida this week, we've got you covered below.

Orange County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

University High School - Orlando at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 11

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Nona High School at Freedom High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 7A - District 9

7A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Olympia High School at Dr. Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 7A - District 5

7A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Timber Creek High School at University High School - Orlando

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Orlando Christian Prep HS at Bishop Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hagerty High School at Colonial High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 7A - District 3

7A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Brantley High School at Apopka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Apopka, FL

Conference: 7A - District 4

7A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Windermere Preparatory School at West Orange High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Winter Garden, FL

Winter Garden, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Florida Christian Academy at Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Ocala, FL

Ocala, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Wekiva High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Apopka, FL

Apopka, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ocoee High School at Edgewater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyman High School at East River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Duval Charter High School at The First Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boone High School at Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Oaks Academy at St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highland Prep School at Lake Buena Vista High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13

Location: Orlando, FL

Conference: 4A - District 6

4A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge HS at Cypress Creek High School