Oddsmakers project a tight contest when the Florida International Panthers (3-3) host the UTEP Miners (1-5) on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA rivals at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Florida International is favored by 1 point. The point total is set at 44.5.

While Florida International's defense ranks 79th with 27.0 points allowed per game, the Panthers have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking 20th-worst (20.7 points per game). With 345.8 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UTEP ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 85th, allowing 384.8 total yards per game.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Florida International vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida International -1 -105 -115 44.5 -105 -115 -110 -110

Florida International Recent Performance

With 326.7 yards of total offense per game (-75-worst) and 434.0 yards allowed per game on defense (10th-worst) over the last three contests, the Panthers have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the last three games, the Panthers rank -102-worst in scoring offense (15.7 points per game) and -21-worst in scoring defense (29.7 points per game allowed).

Looking at Florida International's last three games, it has put up 249.7 passing yards per game on offense (94th-ranked) and has given up 194.0 passing yards per game on defense (91st-ranked).

It's been a hard three-game stretch for the Panthers, who rank -104-worst in rushing offense (77.0 rushing yards per game) and -116-worst in rushing defense (240.0 rushing yards per game allowed) over their previous three contests.

Over their last three games, the Panthers have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In its past three contests, Florida International has gone over the total once.

Week 7 CUSA Betting Trends

Florida International Betting Records & Stats

Florida International has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Panthers have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

Florida International has hit the over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

Florida International has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Florida International has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 52.4% chance to win.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has thrown for 1,258 yards (209.7 ypg) to lead Florida International, completing 59.2% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 88 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Shomari Lawrence, has carried the ball 56 times for 323 yards (53.8 per game), scoring three times.

Kejon Owens has carried the ball 35 times for 215 yards (35.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's leads his squad with 550 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 receptions (out of 48 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 255 yards so far this campaign.

Jalen Bracey's 13 catches have yielded 170 yards and one touchdown.

Alex Nobles has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up 4.0 TFL and 17 tackles.

Florida International's tackle leader, Donovan Manuel, has 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

CJ Christian has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 23 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

