The Miami Hurricanes versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is a game to see for fans of Florida college football on a Week 7 slate that has plenty of thrilling contests.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week

UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, October 11

Wednesday, October 11 Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium

Riccardo Silva Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida International (-2)

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Daytona Stadium

Daytona Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)

Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!