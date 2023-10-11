Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Hurricanes versus the North Carolina Tar Heels is a game to see for fans of Florida college football on a Week 7 slate that has plenty of thrilling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida International (-2)
Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)
Texas Southern Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Daytona Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)
Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-2.5)
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)
