Tuesday's MLB postseason schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Astros and the Twins, who will be sending Cristian Javier and Sonny Gray to the mound, respectively.

Keep reading to find the likely starting pitchers for every contest on the schedule for October 10.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Astros at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Javier (10-5) to the mound as they take on the Twins, who will counter with Gray (8-8) when the teams face off on Tuesday.

HOU: Javier MIN: Gray 31 (162 IP) Games/IP 32 (184 IP) 4.56 ERA 2.79 8.8 K/9 9.0

For a full breakdown of the Javier vs Gray matchup click here.

Vegas Odds for Astros at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -135

-135 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

8 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Live Stream Astros at Twins

Orioles at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Dean Kremer (13-5) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will counter with Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

BAL: Kremer TEX: Eovaldi 32 (172.2 IP) Games/IP 25 (144 IP) 4.12 ERA 3.63 8.2 K/9 8.3

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -135

-135 BAL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

9 runs Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!

Live Stream Orioles at Rangers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.