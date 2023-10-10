In a season opener for both squads, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, October 10.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs Predators Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning were 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Lightning's 280 goals scored last season (3.4 per game) ranked eighth in the league.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

The 71 power-play goals the Lightning put up last season (third-most in the NHL) came via 280 power-play chances.

The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play conversion rate (25.36%).

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7% Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4% Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Predators Stats & Trends (2022)

The Predators' total of 236 goals conceded (2.9 per game) was 12th in the league.

The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the league.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

The Predators had 44 power-play goals (24th in NHL) on 250 chances.

The Predators scored on 17.6% of their power plays, No. 27 in the league.

Predators Key Players