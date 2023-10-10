The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) currently includes only one player. The matchup is slated for 5:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury - - - -

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the league last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Defensively, Tampa Bay gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

Nashville gave up 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.

They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5

