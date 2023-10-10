The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) currently includes only one player. The matchup is slated for 5:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 10.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
- - - -

Lightning vs. Predators Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Lightning scored the eighth-most goals in the league last season (280 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Defensively, Tampa Bay gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL action.
  • They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

Predators Season Insights (2022-23)

  • The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
  • Nashville gave up 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
  • They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Lightning vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Lightning (-160) Predators (+135) 6.5

