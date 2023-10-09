The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have the 16th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Buccaneers lower (16th-best in the league) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

The Buccaneers have had the 12th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +6600.

The implied probability of the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +6600 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

Tampa Bay has been an underdog in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Buccaneers rank 22nd in total offense (301.5 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per game) this season.

The Buccaneers are putting up 21.0 points per game offensively this season (20th in NFL), and they are surrendering 17.0 points per game (eighth) on defense.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Also, Mayfield has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Mike Evans has scored three times, hauling in 20 balls for 337 yards (84.3 per game).

On the ground, Rachaad White has scored one touchdown and picked up 206 yards (51.5 per game).

Chris Godwin has 21 catches for 255 yards (63.8 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In four games for the Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr. has compiled 2.0 sacks and 2.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +75000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +650 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1400 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +450 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +75000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +75000

