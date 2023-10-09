Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Broward County, Florida, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Sagemont High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on October 9
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thursday
Katz Yeshiva High School at David Posnack Jewish Day School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Davie, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hallandale High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pompano Beach High School at South Plantation High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 12
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cooper City High School at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McArthur High School at South Broward High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Broward High School at Gulf Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western High School at Cypress Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Weston, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deerfield Beach High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plantation High School at Dillard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American High School at Miramar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Miramar, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoneman Douglas High School at Boyd Anderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Lauderdale Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Plantation, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.