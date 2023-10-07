South Florida vs. UAB: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
A pair of AAC teams meet when the South Florida Bulls (3-2) face off against the UAB Blazers (1-4) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The Bulls are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Florida vs. UAB matchup.
South Florida vs. UAB Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Protective Stadium
South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-3.5)
|68.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-3.5)
|68.5
|-178
|+146
South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends
- South Florida is 3-1-0 ATS this season.
- UAB has put together a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Blazers have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
