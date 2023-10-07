The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) are massive, 20.5-point favorites at home versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023. Each team features a prolific pass game, with the Hurricanes 21st in passing yards per contest, and the Yellow Jackets 17th. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline
BetMGM Miami (FL) (-20.5) 57.5 -1600 +900
FanDuel Miami (FL) (-20.5) 57.5 -1700 +890

Week 6 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

  • Miami (FL) has won all three of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Hurricanes have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
  • Georgia Tech has won two games against the spread this season.

Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000
To Win the ACC +500 Bet $100 to win $500

