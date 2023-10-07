When the Florida Gators match up with the Vanderbilt Commodores at 4:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Gators will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (51.5) Florida 35, Vanderbilt 17

Week 6 SEC Predictions

Florida Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gators have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

The Gators have won once against the spread this season.

Florida has yet to cover a spread when they are at least 18.5-point favorites (0-1).

One of the Gators' four games this season has hit the over.

Florida games this season have posted an average total of 48.3, which is 3.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Commodores based on the moneyline is 12.5%.

The Commodores are winless against the spread so far this season (0-6-0).

Five of the Commodores' six games with a set total have hit the over (83.3%).

Vanderbilt games this year have averaged a total of 54.3 points, 2.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Gators vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida 25 17.4 33.3 10 12.5 28.5 Vanderbilt 31.3 33.3 32.8 31 28.5 38

