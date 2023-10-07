When the Florida A&M Rattlers square off against the Southern Jaguars at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our computer model predicts the Rattlers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Florida A&M vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Florida A&M (-12.0) 33.4 Florida A&M 23, Southern 11

Week 6 SWAC Predictions

Florida A&M Betting Info (2022)

The Rattlers compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Last year, four Rattlers games went over the point total.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Jaguars games.

Rattlers vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Southern 17.8 12.8 17.0 18.5 18.5 7.0 Florida A&M 27.4 15.0 27.0 10.0 27.5 22.5

