As of October 7 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Buccaneers are two spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (15th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (17th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +6600. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-biggest change.

The Buccaneers have a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 3-1-0.

The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Tampa Bay has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL with 301.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers are putting up 21 points per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are allowing 17 points per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

Mayfield also has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, Mike Evans has scored three times, hauling in 20 balls for 337 yards (84.3 per game).

Rachaad White has run for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In the passing game, Chris Godwin has scored zero times, hauling in 21 balls for 255 yards (63.8 per game).

Antoine Winfield Jr. has been providing a big boost on defense, collecting 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended for the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +30000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +5000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +10000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +700 9 November 5 @ Texans - +10000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +500 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +50000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +10000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +5000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +50000

