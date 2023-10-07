Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of October 7 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.
Watch the Buccaneers this season on Fubo!
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Buccaneers are two spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (15th-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (17th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds up from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +6600. Among all teams in the league, that is the ninth-biggest change.
- The Buccaneers have a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay's record against the spread is 3-1-0.
- The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, Tampa Bay has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the NFL with 301.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per contest).
- The Buccaneers are putting up 21 points per game on offense this season (20th in NFL), and they are allowing 17 points per game (seventh) on the defensive side of the ball.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.
- Mayfield also has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Mike Evans has scored three times, hauling in 20 balls for 337 yards (84.3 per game).
- Rachaad White has run for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In the passing game, Chris Godwin has scored zero times, hauling in 21 balls for 255 yards (63.8 per game).
- Antoine Winfield Jr. has been providing a big boost on defense, collecting 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended for the Buccaneers.
Bet on Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+30000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|W 26-9
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.