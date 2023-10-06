Emina Bektas, off a defeat in the qualification round 1 of the China Open (to Kamilla Rakhimova) in her previous tournament, will open the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea versus Laura Pigossi in the round of 32. Bektas is +4000 to win it all at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center.

Bektas at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Bektas' Next Match

Bektas will meet Pigossi in the round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open on Tuesday, October 10 at 12:30 AM ET.

Bektas has current moneyline odds of -225 to win her next contest versus Pigossi.

Bektas Stats

Bektas last played on September 28, 2023, a 6-3, 1-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 77-ranked Rakhimova in the qualifying round of the China Open.

Bektas has not won any of her six tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 10-6.

Bektas is 3-3 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 16 matches over the past year, across all court types, Bektas has averaged 22.6 games.

In her six matches on hard courts over the past year, Bektas has played 22.8 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Bektas has won 76.6% of her games on serve, and 26.4% on return.

Bektas has won 30.4% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 76.0% of her service games during that timeframe.

