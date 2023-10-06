Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Buccaneers are 15th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), but only 17th according to computer rankings.
- The Buccaneers were +10000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +6600, which is the 12th-biggest change in the entire league.
- The Buccaneers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.5%.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 this year.
- One of the Buccaneers' four games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, Tampa Bay has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.
- The Buccaneers are averaging 301.5 yards per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 15th defensively with 318.5 yards allowed per game.
- The Buccaneers rank 20th in scoring offense (21 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game) this year.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- Baker Mayfield has passed for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.
- On the ground, Mayfield has scored zero TDs and picked up 61 yards.
- Mike Evans has 20 catches for 337 yards (84.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- In four games, Rachaad White has run for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one score.
- In the passing game, Chris Godwin has scored zero times, hauling in 21 balls for 255 yards (63.8 per game).
- On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the way with 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in four games.
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+30000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|W 26-9
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
