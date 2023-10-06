The Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Buccaneers are 15th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6600), but only 17th according to computer rankings.

The Buccaneers were +10000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +6600, which is the 12th-biggest change in the entire league.

The Buccaneers' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1.5%.

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 this year.

One of the Buccaneers' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Buccaneers have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Tampa Bay has been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

The Buccaneers are averaging 301.5 yards per game on offense (22nd in NFL), and they rank 15th defensively with 318.5 yards allowed per game.

The Buccaneers rank 20th in scoring offense (21 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (17 points allowed per game) this year.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Baker Mayfield has passed for 882 yards (220.5 per game), completing 69.6%, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

On the ground, Mayfield has scored zero TDs and picked up 61 yards.

Mike Evans has 20 catches for 337 yards (84.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

In four games, Rachaad White has run for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Chris Godwin has scored zero times, hauling in 21 balls for 255 yards (63.8 per game).

On defense, Antoine Winfield Jr. has helped lead the way with 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended in four games.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings W 20-17 +8000 2 September 17 Bears W 27-17 +30000 3 September 25 Eagles L 25-11 +700 4 October 1 @ Saints W 26-9 +5000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +1800 7 October 22 Falcons - +10000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +700 9 November 5 @ Texans - +10000 10 November 12 Titans - +8000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +500 12 November 26 @ Colts - +12500 13 December 3 Panthers - +50000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +10000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +5000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +50000

