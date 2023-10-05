Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Escambia County, Florida this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pace High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Godby High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Florida High School - Tech at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
