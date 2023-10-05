The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Escambia County, Florida this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Escambia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pace High School at Pensacola High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Gulf Breeze, FL

Gulf Breeze, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Godby High School at Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

West Florida High School - Tech at Tate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Cantonment, FL

Cantonment, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School