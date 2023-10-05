Buccaneers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +175
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Buccaneers much higher (15th-best in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (21st).
- The Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +10000 at the start of the season to +6600, the 12th-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of the Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl, based on their +6600 moneyline odds, is 1.5%.
Tampa Bay Betting Insights
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread three times in four games.
- The Buccaneers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this season.
- The Buccaneers have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- Tampa Bay has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Buccaneers are averaging 301.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 15th, giving up 318.5 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers are putting up 21.0 points per game on offense this year (19th in NFL), and they are allowing 17.0 points per game (seventh) on defense.
Buccaneers Impact Players
- In four games, Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards (220.5 per game), with seven TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.6%.
- Mayfield also has rushed for 61 yards and zero scores.
- In the passing game, Mike Evans has scored three times, catching 20 balls for 337 yards (84.3 per game).
- Rachaad White has rushed for 206 yards (51.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In the passing game, Chris Godwin has scored zero times, catching 21 balls for 255 yards (63.8 per game).
- As a playmaker on defense, the Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. has recorded 31 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and two sacks in his four games.
Buccaneers Player Futures
2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Vikings
|W 20-17
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Bears
|W 27-17
|+50000
|3
|September 25
|Eagles
|L 25-11
|+700
|4
|October 1
|@ Saints
|W 26-9
|+5000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|Lions
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 26
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|9
|November 5
|@ Texans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ 49ers
|-
|+500
|12
|November 26
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|13
|December 3
|Panthers
|-
|+50000
|14
|December 10
|@ Falcons
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|16
|December 24
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|17
|December 31
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|18
|January 7
|@ Panthers
|-
|+50000
Odds are current as of October 5 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.