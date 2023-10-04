Taylor Walls vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.222 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .201 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 44 walks.
- In 51.1% of his 94 games this season, Walls has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.6%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (37 of 94), with two or more runs 10 times (10.6%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.181
|AVG
|.218
|.327
|OBP
|.283
|.254
|SLG
|.400
|8
|XBH
|14
|1
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|26
|49/29
|K/BB
|43/15
|11
|SB
|11
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 198 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
