The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers ahead 1-0.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Nathan Eovaldi

ABC

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has three doubles, six home runs and two walks while batting .252.

Pinto has had a hit in 19 of 34 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits six times (17.6%).

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (17.6%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.

In nine games this season (26.5%), Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (20.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 10 games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .130 AVG .351 .149 OBP .362 .261 SLG .614 2 XBH 7 2 HR 4 6 RBI 10 18/1 K/BB 16/1 0 SB 0

