Wednesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (99-63) and Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:08 PM ET on October 4.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (16-8, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA).

Rays vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 3:08 PM ET
Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Rays have won 84 out of the 128 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is 48-18 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 860.

The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule