Randy Arozarena vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rangers.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .255.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 96 of 152 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (14.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 51 games this season (33.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored at least once 75 times this season (49.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.248
|AVG
|.262
|.367
|OBP
|.364
|.417
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|41
|73/38
|K/BB
|83/42
|16
|SB
|6
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
