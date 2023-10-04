On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rangers.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .255.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 84th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 82nd in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 96 of 152 games this year (63.2%), with multiple hits on 38 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 22 games this year (14.5%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 51 games this season (33.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored at least once 75 times this season (49.3%), including 18 games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 75 .248 AVG .262 .367 OBP .364 .417 SLG .434 22 XBH 23 11 HR 12 43 RBI 41 73/38 K/BB 83/42 16 SB 6

