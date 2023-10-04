The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week, we've got what you need.

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Miami Edison HS at Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 4

7:00 PM ET on October 4 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thursday

Miami Country Day School at Warner Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on October 5

4:00 PM ET on October 5 Location: South Daytona, FL

South Daytona, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Homestead High School at Christopher Columbus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florida Christian High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Southridge High School at Lakewood High School