Manuel Margot vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.
- In 4.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Margot has driven in a run in 31 games this year (32.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).
- In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.219
|AVG
|.303
|.274
|OBP
|.341
|.315
|SLG
|.430
|9
|XBH
|17
|2
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|21
|27/9
|K/BB
|28/9
|4
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.