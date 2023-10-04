Manuel Margot -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .264 with 21 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 18 walks.

Margot has picked up a hit in 61.9% of his 97 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.5% of them.

In 4.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Margot has driven in a run in 31 games this year (32.0%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).

In 32.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .219 AVG .303 .274 OBP .341 .315 SLG .430 9 XBH 17 2 HR 2 17 RBI 21 27/9 K/BB 28/9 4 SB 4

