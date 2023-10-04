Josh Lowe vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 165 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.
In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .292 with 32 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, 57th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 88 of 131 games this season (67.2%), including 38 multi-hit games (29.0%).
- In 15.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 54 games this year (41.2%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 59 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|70
|.282
|AVG
|.300
|.307
|OBP
|.357
|.445
|SLG
|.541
|23
|XBH
|31
|5
|HR
|15
|27
|RBI
|56
|58/8
|K/BB
|66/23
|15
|SB
|17
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.27).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.