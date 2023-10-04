Jonathan Aranda vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jonathan Aranda -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Aranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .230.
- Aranda has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.6% of those games.
- In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Aranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|.167
|AVG
|.289
|.280
|OBP
|.396
|.262
|SLG
|.467
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 198 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Eovaldi (12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.