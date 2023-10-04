Jonathan Aranda -- batting .296 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:08 PM ET

3:08 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: ABC

ABC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .230.

Aranda has picked up a hit in 42.9% of his 35 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.6% of those games.

In 35 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Aranda has driven in a run in seven games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 35 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .167 AVG .289 .280 OBP .396 .262 SLG .467 3 XBH 4 0 HR 2 5 RBI 8 19/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings