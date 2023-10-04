Isaac Paredes vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- hitting .244 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 4 at 3:08 PM ET. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead going into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .250 with 24 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- In 57.0% of his 142 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- In 28 games this year, he has gone deep (19.7%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has had an RBI in 58 games this year (40.8%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 55 of 142 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.261
|AVG
|.241
|.368
|OBP
|.338
|.544
|SLG
|.440
|28
|XBH
|27
|18
|HR
|13
|53
|RBI
|45
|46/29
|K/BB
|58/29
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi makes the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts through 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
